Jeanette Ray
CARTHAGE, TX Mrs. Jeanette Dyson Ray, 63, of Carthage, TX, passed away on Sun., Feb. 28, 2021, in Carthage. She was born June 17, 1957. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wed., March 3, 2021, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Deadwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home prior to the service.
