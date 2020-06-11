BOSSIER CITY, LA Chapel services are scheduled for Jeanette S. Bozeman, 95, of Bossier City, LA, 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, 1:30 p.m. Saturday Forest Park West Cemetery in Shreveport, LA. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Bozeman was born May 4, 1925, in Shreveport, LA, and died June 7, 2020.
Jeanette S. Bozeman
