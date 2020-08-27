TYLER Funeral services are scheduled for Jearld Lynn Reeves, 59, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 29, 2020, at House of Faith Ministries, Carthage. Interment, Walnut Grove Cemetery. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Reeves was born April 21, 1961, in Marshall, and died August 18, 2020.
Jearld Lynn Reeves
