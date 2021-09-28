Jeff Dean Hulsey
GARY, TEXAS — Funeral services for Mr. Jeff Hulsey, 59, of Gary, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Still Waters Cowboy Church with Rev. Matt Comer and Bro. Jason Parrot officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Gary, Texas. Visitation will be 1-2:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service.
