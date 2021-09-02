Public viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 1hr. Before service time at Lewis Chapel Cemetery.
Jeffery C Menifield
JEFFERSON — Graveside Service for Mr. Jeffery C. Menifield will be 10:00 A.M. Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Lewis Chapel Cemetery, Lodi, Texas.
Public viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 1hr. Before service time at Lewis Chapel Cemetery.
Public viewing will be Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 1hr. Before service time at Lewis Chapel Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.