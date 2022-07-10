Jeffery Fargarson
RUIDOSO — Graveside funeral services for Mr. Jeffery Lynn Fargarson, 55, of Ruidoso, New Mexico will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the Deadwood Cemetery with Rev. Dean Register officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
