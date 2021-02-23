Jeffery Scott Russell
CARTHAGE Hawthorn Funeral Home announces the passing of Mr. Jeffery Scott Russell, 59, of Carthage, Texas. Mr. Russell was born September 15, 1961 in Rome, NY and passed away February 15, 2021. Mr. Russell worked as a sports writer for the Panola Watchman. No services are planned at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Hawthorn Funeral Home.
