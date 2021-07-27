Jenneita Smith Wallace
CARTHAGE Funeral services for Mrs. Jenneita Smith Wallace, 88, of Katy, Texas will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will in Gary Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Mrs. Wallace was born September 30, 1932 in Gary, Texas and passed away peacefully July 23, 2021 in Katy.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.