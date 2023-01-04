Jennifer Brown McQueen
JEFFERSON — Jennifer Lea (Brown) McQueen, age 51, passed away on January 2, 2023. Mrs. McQueen was born December 11, 1971 in Marshall, Texas. Visitation on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at First United Methodist Church from 1-2pm. Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.