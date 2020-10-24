HUGHES SPRINGS Funeral services are scheduled for Jennifer Marie Albright, 35, of Gilmer, 2 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Interment, Smyrna Cemetery in Winnsboro. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Hughes Springs. Ms. Albright was born November 29, 1984, in Mt. Pleasant, and died October 20, 2020.
Jennifer Marie Albright
