Jeraldine Kincheloe
CARTHAGE, TX — Jeraldine Kincheloe, 83, formerly of Carthage, TX, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. She was born on Oct. 2, 1937, in Comanche, TX. Graveside service - 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at Restland Memorial Park, under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Visitation - 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home prior to the graveside service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.