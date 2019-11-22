TYLER Chapel services are scheduled for Jerel Ernest Worthington, 70, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Rehobeth Cemetery. Viewing, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Worthington was born July 13, 1949, in Henderson, and died November 20, 2019.
Jerel Ernest Worthington
