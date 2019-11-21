MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Jermaine Rudd, Sr., 37, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Hunter Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Rudd, Sr. was born April 29, 1982, in Marshall, and died November 17, 2019.
Jermaine Rudd, Sr.
