Jerome Darden
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Jerome Darden will be held 1:00 PM, Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Bethel Baptist Church, Longview. Visitation 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Black’s Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements entrusted to Black’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.