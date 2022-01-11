Jerri Brewster Tompkins
PALESTINE — Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Jerri Brewster Tompkins, 82, of Palestine, Texas will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Walton Cemetery in the Delray Community of Panola County, Texas with Rev. Dale Walker officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.