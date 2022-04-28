Jerry Ashcraft
MARSHALL — Jerry Ashcraft, age 60, passed away in Alaska on March 31, 2022. Mr. Ashcraft was born on July 21, 1961 in Arkansas. A Celebration of Life/Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 10am at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
