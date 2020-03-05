MARSHALL, TEXAS Funeral services are scheduled for Jerry C Henderson, 71, of Marshall, 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Viewing will be held one hour before service 11am - 12pm. Interment, Old Powder Mill Cemetery, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Henderson was born February 21, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana, and died February 26, 2020.
