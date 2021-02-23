Jerry Don Simmons
CARTHAGE Services for Mr. Jerry Simmons, 71, of Carthage, Texas will be 4:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Restland Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:30 - 4:00 p.m. prior to the service. Mr. Simmons was born October 18, 1949 in Marshall, Texas and passed away February 17, 2021.
