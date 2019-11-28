MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Jerry Ephram Jones, Sr., 79, of Karnack, 3 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019, at The Brick House. Interment, Andrews Cemetery. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Jones, Sr. was born May 23, 1940, in Karnack, and died November 24, 2019.
Jerry Ephram Jones, Sr.
