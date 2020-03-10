CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Jerry Frank Scogin, 67, of Gary 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Apple Springs. Interment, Mt. Zion Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Scogin was born July 28, 1952, in Lufkin and died March 5, 2020.
Jerry Frank Scogin
