MARSHALL — Jerry Fugler, Sr. 91, of Marshall, passed away Feb 9, 2022 in Marshall. He was born Jan 2, 1931 in Marshall to A.B. and Ova Lee Harris Fugler. A time of visitation with his family will be held from 2-3 pm on Sunday, Feb 13, 2022 at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery with services to celebrate his life beginning at 3 pm. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
