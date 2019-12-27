ORE CITY Funeral services are scheduled for Jerry Lee Henderson, 65, of Ore City, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Murry League Baptist Church. Interment, Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Ore City. Mr. Henderson was born September 15, 1054, in Tyler, and died December 19, 2019.
Jerry Lee Henderson
