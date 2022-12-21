Jerry Lynn Wagnon
LONGVIEW — Jerry Lynn Wagnon, 79, of Longview, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022. Jerry was born in Marshall, Texas and is survived by his wife of 59 years, Henrietta Wagnon. A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, December 31, 2022 from 12-2pm at Gold Hall Community Center in Hallsville, Texas . An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
