Jerry Waldon
WASKOM, TX — Funeral Services for Mr. Jerry Waldon, age 80, of Waskom will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Travis Street Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX. A time of visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home in Marshall, TX.
