JEFFERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Jesse McDaniel, 40, of Avinger, 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Pyland Cemetery. Interment, Pyland Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. McDaniel was born May 28, 1979, in Peoria, Illinois, and died September 28, 2019.
Jesse McDaniel
JEFFERSON Graveside services are scheduled for Jesse McDaniel, 40, of Avinger, 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Pyland Cemetery. Interment, Pyland Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Haggard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. McDaniel was born May 28, 1979, in Peoria, Illinois, and died September 28, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.