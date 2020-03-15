DIANA Graveside services are scheduled for Jesse Richard Bingham, 81, of Diana 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Eagle Creek Cemetery, Harleton. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis Street, Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall for complete obituary, please visit sullivan-funeralhome.com. Mr. Bingham was born January 19, 1938, in Marshall and died March 13, 2020.
Jesse Richard Bingham
