Jesse W. Reynolds
CARTHAGE, TX — Jesse William Reynolds, 61, of Carthage, TX, passed away Aug 22, 2021 in Shreveport, LA. Jesse was born July 19, 1960 in Longview, TX. Graveside service - 11:00 am on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Tatum Cemetery. Interment will follow under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday evening from 6-8:00 pm at the funeral home.
