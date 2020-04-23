LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Jessie B Beckworth, 89, of Longview, 12 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Fredonia. Interment, Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation, 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Burton Funeral Home. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mrs. Beckworth was born September 3, 1930, in Brazoria and died April 19, 2020.
Jessie B Beckworth
