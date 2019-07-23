CARTHAGE Funeral services are scheduled for Jessie Mae Sanders Kirkendol, 77, of Carthage, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, Memory Gardens Cemetery in Victoria. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Sanders Kirkendol was born November 30, 1941, in Carthage, and died July 20, 2019.
Jessie Mae Sanders Kirkendol
