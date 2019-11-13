HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Jessie Overton Gage, 88, of Henderson, 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Liberty Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Gage was born June 15, 1931, in Troup, and died November 11, 2019.
Jessie Overton Gage
