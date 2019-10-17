MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Jessie Pappy Childers, 90, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Friday, October 18, 2019, at Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Woodlawn Baptist Church. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Childers was born September 24, 1929, in Hector, and died October 12, 2019.
Jessie "Pappy" Childers
