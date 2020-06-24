CLARKSVILLE Funeral services are scheduled for Jessie Vaneda Nita Clark, 89, of Clarksville, 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Center Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Clark was born July 9, 1930, in Benton, and died June 20, 2020.
Jessie Vaneda Nita Clark
