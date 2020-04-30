MARSHALL Graveside services are scheduled for Jessie Vernon Butler, Sr., of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Rosehill Gardens Cemetery. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Black's Family Center, Marshall. Arrangements by Black's Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Butler, Sr. was born July 22, 1943, and died April 23, 2020.
Jessie Vernon Butler, Sr.
