Jewel Edward Allen
LONGVIEW, TEXAS Funeral services, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home, are scheduled for Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Mt. Zion Spiritual Church #2, Marshall, TX at 11:00 a.m. Interment, Rock Spring Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, April 16, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall, TX from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mr. Allen was born May 22, 1957 and died April 6, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.