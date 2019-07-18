MARSHALL Funeral services are scheduled for Jim Cadenhead, 72, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment, Blocker Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Cadenhead was born October 21, 1946, in Marshall, and died July 14, 2019.
Jim Cadenhead
