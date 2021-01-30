Jim Kale, Sr.
LONGVIEW Funeral arrangements for Jim Kale Sr. are held by Down Funeral Home Marshall, Texas. Graveside service will be held at Algoma Cemetery North on February 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19, masks are required at the funeral home and graveside. Visitation will be held at Downs Funeral Home on January 31, 2021 from 4:00 - 6:00.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.