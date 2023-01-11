Jim R. Smith
MARSHALL — Jim R. Smith, age 80, passed away on December 22, 2022. Mr. Smith was born February 14, 1942 in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 10am at St. Mark’s Methodist Church with a visitation to follow. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.