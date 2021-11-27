Jim Ueckert, Sr.
MARSHALL, TX — Jimmie Ray (Jim) Ueckert, Sr. of Marshall passed away November 19, 2021 in Marshall. He was born Feb 13, 1943 in Houston Jesse and Opal Ueckert. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. on Sat, Nov. 27, 2021 at Sullivan Funeral Home, with services to follow at 3:30 p.m. at the Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery.
