Jimmy Mercer
MARSHALL Jimmy Mercer, age 83, passed away on 02/06/2021. Mr. Mercer was born on 04/21/1937 in Elysian Fields, TX. Visitation will be Thursday, 02/11/2021 from 5-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Friday 02/12/2021 at 3:00pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Crossroads Cemetery. www.meadowbrookfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.