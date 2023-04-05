Jimmy Mike Green
HALLSVILLE — A Life Celebration® memorial service for Jimmy Mike Green, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, April 7th, 2023, at Welch Funeral Home. Jimmy was born on September 27, 1951, in Amhurst, Texas and died on April 01, 2023, in Longview, Texas. The full obituary is available at CammackFamily.com
