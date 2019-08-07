CARTHAGE Graveside services are scheduled for Jimmy Ray Hodge, 48, of Gary 12 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Gary. Interment, Mt. Bethel Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Hodge was born March 28, 1971, in Houston and died August 3, 2019.
Jimmy Ray Hodge
