HENDERSON Funeral services are scheduled for Jimmy Richardson, 75, of Henderson, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Richardson was born February 2, 1945, in Pittsburg, and died October 14, 2020.
Jimmy Richardson
