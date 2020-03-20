WOODS COMMUNITY Memorial services are scheduled for Jimmy Tomlinson, 75, of Woods Community, 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Woold United Methodist Church. Interment, Woods Cemetery. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage Mr. Tomlinson was born February 14, 1945, in Woods Community, and died March 10, 2020.
Jimmy Tomlinson
