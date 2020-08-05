LONGVIEW Services will be scheduled at a later date for Jimmy Wayne Moore, 60. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Moore was born September 7, 1959, in Marshall, and died August 2, 2020.
Jimmy Wayne Moore
LONGVIEW Services will be scheduled at a later date for Jimmy Wayne Moore, 60. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Moore was born September 7, 1959, in Marshall, and died August 2, 2020.
LONGVIEW Services will be scheduled at a later date for Jimmy Wayne Moore, 60. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Moore was born September 7, 1959, in Marshall, and died August 2, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.