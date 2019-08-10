HENDERSON Chapel services are scheduled for Jimmy Wayne Oliver, 68, of Henderson, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, New Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Oliver was born August 7, 1951, in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and died August 7, 2019.
Jimmy Wayne Oliver
