Jimmy Wayne Taylor
CARTHAGE — A memorial service for Mr. Jimmy Wayne Taylor, 77 of Gary, will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church of Carthage A time of visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Jimmy Wayne Taylor was born on December 17, 1945, in El Paso, Texas and passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Carthage.
Mr. Jimmy Wayne Taylor was born on December 17, 1945, in El Paso, Texas and passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Carthage.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.