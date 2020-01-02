LONGVIEW Graveside services are scheduled for Jo Beth Dorman Kay, 90, of Longview, 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Gill Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Kay was born September 26, 1929, in Leon County, and died December 30, 2019.
Jo Beth Dorman Kay
