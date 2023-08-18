Jo Nell Williams
BECKVILLE, TX — Jo Nell Williams, 92, of Beckville, TX, passed away on Wed., Aug. 16, 2023, in the Harris Chapel Community. She was born on Oct. 16, 1930, in Gregg County, TX. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment will be in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.