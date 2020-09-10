LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for JoAann M Templeton , 72, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center. Interment, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson . Mrs. Templeton was born March 21, 1948, in San Antonio, and died August 31, 2020.
JoAann M Templeton
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for JoAann M Templeton , 72, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center. Interment, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson . Mrs. Templeton was born March 21, 1948, in San Antonio, and died August 31, 2020.
LONGVIEW Funeral services are scheduled for JoAann M Templeton , 72, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center. Interment, Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at Bethel Baptist Church. Arrangements by Burton Funeral Home, Jefferson . Mrs. Templeton was born March 21, 1948, in San Antonio, and died August 31, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.