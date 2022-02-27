Joan “MeMe” McKay
MARSHALL, TX — Joan “MeMe” McKay, 95 of Marshall, passed away Feb 21, 2022 in Longview. She was born July 6, 1926 in Portland, England. Visitation will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sun, Feb 27, 2022 at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 100 East Travis, Marshall, TX, with Graveside Services following at 4:00 p.m. at Algoma Cemetery North. Sullivan-funeralhome.com
